* Consumer prices rose 0.53 pct in the month through mid-Feb

* Annual inflation slows to 5.98 pct, lowest since Dec 2010 (Adds background)

SAO PAULO Feb 17 Inflation in Brazil slowed more than expected in the month to mid-February, bolstering the likelihood that the central bank will extend a cycle of interest rate cuts.

The benchmark IPCA inflation index slowed to 0.53 percent increase in the month to mid-February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. In the month to mid-January, the index rose 0.65 percent.

Inflation in the 12-month period through mid-February eased to 5.98 percent, its tamest level since December 2010.

The bank targets annual inflation of 4.5 percent, with a tolerance band of 2 percentage points in either direction.

The IPCA index had been expected to rise 0.58 percent in the month to mid-February, according to the median forecast of 24 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA increase ranged from 0.40 percent to 0.65 percent.

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point in four meetings since August to 10.5 percent in a bid to shield its fragile economic recovery from the European debt crisis fallout and a global slowdown. Most economists expect another two such cuts in 2012.

The next central bank rate decision is on March 7. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)