* Brazil's FIPE index at -0.07 pct in February * Index lower than +0.01 pct analysts expected * Brazil's FIPE index rose 0.66 pct previous month SAO PAULO, March 5 Consumer prices in Brazil's largest city declined more than expected in February, led lower by a sharp drop in food prices, according to the FIPE economic research institute. The IPC-FIPE index fell 0.07 percent last month, compared with an increase of 0.66 percent in January. The index was expected to edge up 0.01 percent, according to the median forecast of five analysts surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from a decline of 0.02 percent to a rise of 0.09 percent. The FIPE index is closely watched by economists as a pointer to trends in Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index, which is used by the central bank as a guide when setting interest rates. The national statistics agency IBGE releases February's IPCA on Friday, March 9. Below is the result for the FIPE index price categories: Item February January ====================================================== - Housing 0.40 pct 0.31 pct - Food -0.98 pct 0.50 pct - Transportation -0.16 pct 0.31 pct - Personal care 0.25 pct 0.87 pct - Health 0.50 pct 0.40 pct - Clothing -0.44 pct 0.60 pct - Education 0.47 pct 6.42 pct ====================================================== - INDEX -0.07 pct 0.66 pct