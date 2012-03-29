* Central bank sees 2012 inflation at 4.4 percent
* Inflation to pick up in 2013, bank says
* Quarterly report forecasts 3.5 pct GDP growth in 2013
By Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 29 Brazil's central
bank on Thursday lowered its 2012 inflation outlook to below the
government's target but raised its forecast for higher inflation
in 2013, reinforcing the view that its current cycle of interest
rate cuts is soon coming to an end.
The bank has been at the forefront of President Dilma
Rousseff's efforts to revive growth after the economy nearly
dipped into recession in late 2011, slashing interest rates five
times since August to fuel domestic demand.
While many analysts forecast one more interest rate cut next
month by the central bank, the faster inflation flagged by the
bank for 2013 could spell higher rates next year - a reversal
seen by futures markets.
In its quarterly inflation report released on Thursday, the
central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2013 to 5.2
percent from its 4.7 percent view three months ago.
The bank's target for this year and next is 4.5 percent,
with a leeway of 2 percentage points in either direction.
The central bank report "hints at a possible interest rate
rise in 2013," said Eduardo Velho, chief economist at Prosper
Corretora, in Rio de Janeiro.
The central bank's economic policy director Carlos Hamilton
said the forecast upward revision reflects the recent rate cuts.
But he suggested the bank is comfortable so far with the
inflation outlook, saying he sees a higher probability of the
2013 outlook being revised downwards.
"The dynamics in these projections tends to improve,"
Hamilton told reporters in Brasilia. "There is a higher
probability that this (2013) projection will fall then
increase."
The bank Thursday cut its inflation forecast for 2012 to 4.4
percent from its 4.7 percent view three months ago.
Inflation in 2011 was 6.5 percent, the highest in six years.
The last time calendar-year inflation was below the center
of the target range was 2009, when consumer prices rose 4.3
percent, as gauged by the benchmark IPCA consumer price index.
Yields on interest rate futures were slightly up shortly
after the opening, suggesting a higher likelihood of a reversal
in Brazilian monetary policy starting next year.
Traditionally, mainstream central bank policy worldwide is
to raise interest rates to cool inflation and lower them to spur
economic growth.
CHALLENGING OUTLOOK
The central bank's benchmark interest rate, called the
Selic, now stands at 9.75 percent. Its policymakers said the
Selic rate is "very likely" to stabilize at "slightly above" the
all-time low of 8.75 percent.
The median market expectation is for a final 75-basis-point
rate cut in April, according to the latest weekly central bank
survey of analysts.
Those analysts expect an inflation rate of 5.3 percent in
2012 and of 5.5 percent in 2013, according to the survey. Robust
domestic demand and unemployment near record lows could quickly
pressure services costs upward as the economy gains speed
through 2012.
"Given the challenging outlook for inflation in 2013, the
Copom (monetary policy committee) may soon be pushed to reassess
its hitherto dovish monetary stance or risk undermining further
the credibility of the inflation targeting framework," Goldman
Sachs' economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a note to clients.
In its inflation report, the central bank kept its forecast
for economic growth this year unchanged at 3.5 percent. That
would mark an increase from 2.7 percent growth in 2011.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega is expected to unveil on
Tuesday more tax breaks and other fiscal measures to stimulate
the country's ailing industry, partly responsible for dragging
down overall economic growth in 2011.
The bank considered an exchange rate of 1.75 reais per U.S.
dollar to base its inflation forecasts.
The Brazilian real was trading weaker at 1.8314 per
dollar on Thursday after successive market interventions by the
central bank to prevent the currency from strengthening further.
The strong real has been a burden for many local manufacturers,
facilitating a wave of cheap imports from lower-cost producers
such as China.
