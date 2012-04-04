* Index slightly lower than 0.16 pct analysts expected * Brazil's FIPE index fell 0.07 pct previous month SAO PAULO, April 4 Consumer prices in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, rose modestly in March from February as expected, as food costs reversed last month's decline and offset a fall in personal expenditures. The IPC-FIPE index rose 0.15 percent last month, compared with a decrease of 0.07 percent in February, according to the FIPE economic research institute. The index was expected to climb 0.16 percent, according to the median forecast of 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters. The FIPE index is closely watched by economists as a pointer to trends in Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index, which is used by the central bank as a guide when setting interest rates. Brazil's national statistics agency IBGE will release the final inflation data for March on Thursday, April 5, at 9 a.m. local time (1200 GMT). The index is expected to have risen 0.36 percent in March, up from 0.25 percent in the month through mid-March, according to the median forecast of 27 analysts surveyed by Reuters. After peaking in September at a six-year high, slowing annual inflation readings opened the door to consecutive interest rate cuts by Brazil's central bank as the government worries about a sharp slowdown in economic activity. Below is the result for the FIPE index price categories: Item February March ====================================================== - Housing 0.40 pct -0.06 pct - Food -0.98 pct 0.47 pct - Transportation -0.16 pct 0.25 pct - Personal care 0.25 pct -0.21 pct - Health 0.50 pct 0.38 pct - Clothing -0.44 pct 0.18 pct - Education 0.47 pct 0.04 pct ====================================================== - INDEX -0.07 pct 0.15 pct