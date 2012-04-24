* IPCA-15 index rises 0.43 pct, above 0.37 pct expectations
* Faster inflation may not prevent further rate cuts
* 12-month inflation at 5.25 pct, stable from end-March
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, April 24 Inflation in Brazil
accelerated more than expected in the month to mid-April, an
outcome that may not prevent the central bank from cutting
interest rates to record lows but raises warning flags about the
outlook for prices later this year.
Non-tradable services like rentals, hairdressing and
housekeepers' salaries got more expensive, led by rising real
wages as unemployment remains near record lows in the country's
red-hot services sector.
Brazil's benchmark IPCA-15 consumer price index
rose 5.25 percent in the 12 months to mid-April, below the 5.61
percent increase to mid-March but nearly stable from the 5.24
percent gain to the end of March, the government
statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.
That could pose a challenge to policymakers as they
aggressively cut borrowing costs to help struggling
manufacturers, but analysts said the short-term impact of higher
inflation on monetary policy is unclear given the central bank's
recent focus on economic growth.
Brazil's central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate by
75 basis points to 9 percent last week, just above an all-time
low of 8.75 percent, and gave hints that more cuts might come.
Cutting one of the world's highest interest rates, a legacy
from Brazil's 1980-90s battle against hyperinflation, is also a
top priority for president Dilma Rousseff.
"If the central bank wants to adjust rates (lower), then it
won't do that by August, it will do it right now. Later on, if
it has to hike rates again, it will do so from a lower basis,"
Icap Brasil's chief economist Inês Filipa said, adding that a
gloomy international backdrop may help offset the rise in
domestic prices.
Analysts will now wait for the minutes of the central bank's
meeting, to be released on Thursday, for clearer guidance on
future monetary policy.
The bank, which targets an annual inflation rate of 4.5
percent, has said consumer prices will ease from a seven-year
high of 6.5 percent in 2011 to its goal by the year-end. The
bank has cut rates by 350 basis points since August.
The bank's inflation forecast is disputed by market
analysts, who see inflation stabilizing at 5.1 percent this year
and accelerating into 2013 as the economy gains power.
"Let's see who is right, the central bank or the market,"
said Alessandra Ribeiro, economist at the research firm
Tendências Consultoria, in São Paulo.
The price index gained 0.43 percent in the month to
mid-April, up from a 0.25 percent increase in the month to
mid-March and above median market expectations for a 0.37
percent increase.
"Inflation dynamics are far from a soothing path," wrote
Flavio Serrano, economist at Espírito Santo Investment Bank.
Personal expenses like hairdressing and housekeepers'
salaries rose 1.43 percent, following a 0.60-percent gain in the
previous release.
Brazil's record-low unemployment rate, one of
the main pillars of Rousseff's stellar popularity, has turned
housekeepers, once a centuries-old tradition even in
middle-class urban families, into a relatively expensive luxury.
Housing prices also rose, led by rentals, which gained 0.82
percent, up from 0.45 percent in the month to mid-March. Renting
a two-bedroom 60-square-meter apartment in Pinheiros, a
middle-class neighborhood in Brazil's largest city São Paulo,
costs around $1,000 per month.
Tobacco prices rose 5.56 percent after the government
unveiled plans to increase taxes on cigarettes by May and led
Souza Cruz, Brazil's largest tobacco company, to
raise prices by an average 24 percent this month.
Food costs edged up 0.31 percent after an increase of 0.22
percent in the previous month. Transportation prices like
gasoline and bus fares rose 0.05 percent, after rising 0.11
percent in the month to mid-March.
Education costs advanced 0.05 percent, from 0.51 percent in
the preceding month-long period.