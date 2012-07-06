* IPCA index rises 0.08 pct in June, below forecasts * Trailing 12-month inflation eases to 4.92 pct * Yields on rate futures fall after the data By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, July 6 Brazil's inflation slowed to its lowest in almost two years on temporary tax breaks for autos, paving the way for more interest rate cuts as the government tries to revive economic growth. Declining fuel and electricity costs also pushed inflation down, adding to evidence of very tame inflation in Latin America after surprisingly weak figures in Peru and Chile. Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.08 percent in June, the lowest monthly reading since August 2010 and slightly below analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. "This number should keep the central bank comfortable cutting rates," said Luciano Rostagno, chief economist at WestLB Brasil in São Paulo. "It leaves the door open for a cut in August." In the 12 months through June, the IPCA index rose 4.92 percent, the slowest pace since Sep 2010. Trailing 12-month inflation ended 2011 at a seven-year high of 6.5 percent, but it has since edged closer to the center of the government's target of 4.5 percent. Easing inflation has given Brazil's central bank room to slash its benchmark rate from 12.5 percent in August to a current record low of 8.5 percent. The bank is expected to deliver more cuts in coming months to boost economic activity, according to a Reuters poll. Brazil, which passed Britain last year to become the world's No.6 economy, is on track for its weakest economic performance in three years as factories struggle to cope with a global slowdown and rising local costs. Anxious to revive growth, President Dilma Rousseff's administration has combined lower interest rates with tax breaks for targeted industries and consumers, as well as an increase in government purchases of industrial goods. One of Rousseff's stimulus measures has also helped curb inflation. Transportation prices fell 1.18 percent following a decline of 0.58 percent in May as carmakers cut prices following tax breaks for some vehicles until August 31. Fuel prices also declined, albeit with a smaller drop of 0.51 percent in June compared to the 0.64 percent fall in May. Electricity prices declined 0.67 percent in June, reversing a rise of 0.72 percent in May, while apparel rose 0.39 percent, after gaining 0.89 percent in the prior month. The IPCA index had been expected to rise 0.11 percent, easing from an increase of 0.36 percent in May, according to the median forecast of 30 analysts polled by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA ranged from a 0.09 percent to a 0.17 percent rise. Yields on rate futures fell immediately after the data was released, as traders reinforced bets on upcoming rate cuts. Elsewhere in Latin America, Chile's consumer price index posted a surprise 0.3 percent drop in June, the first monthly fall since August 2010, as housing, water, electricity, fuel and transport costs retreated. Earlier this month, Peru's consumer prices edged down 0.04 percent in June from the previous month, slightly below forecasts, as food costs dropped.