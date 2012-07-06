* IPCA index rises 0.08 pct in June, below forecasts
* Trailing 12-month inflation eases to 4.92 pct
* Yields on rate futures fall after the data
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, July 6 Brazil's inflation slowed to
its lowest in almost two years on temporary tax breaks for
autos, paving the way for more interest rate cuts as the
government tries to revive economic growth.
Declining fuel and electricity costs also pushed inflation
down, adding to evidence of very tame inflation in Latin America
after surprisingly weak figures in Peru and Chile.
Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index
rose 0.08 percent in June, the lowest monthly reading since
August 2010 and slightly below analysts' forecasts, government
statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
"This number should keep the central bank comfortable
cutting rates," said Luciano Rostagno, chief economist at WestLB
Brasil in São Paulo. "It leaves the door open for a cut in
August."
In the 12 months through June, the IPCA index
rose 4.92 percent, the slowest pace since Sep 2010. Trailing
12-month inflation ended 2011 at a seven-year high of 6.5
percent, but it has since edged closer to the center of the
government's target of 4.5 percent.
Easing inflation has given Brazil's central bank room to
slash its benchmark rate from 12.5 percent in August to a
current record low of 8.5 percent. The bank is
expected to deliver more cuts in coming months to boost economic
activity, according to a Reuters poll.
Brazil, which passed Britain last year to become the world's
No.6 economy, is on track for its weakest economic performance
in three years as factories struggle to cope with a global
slowdown and rising local costs.
Anxious to revive growth, President Dilma Rousseff's
administration has combined lower interest rates with tax breaks
for targeted industries and consumers, as well as an increase in
government purchases of industrial goods.
One of Rousseff's stimulus measures has also helped curb
inflation. Transportation prices fell 1.18 percent following a
decline of 0.58 percent in May as carmakers cut prices following
tax breaks for some vehicles until August 31.
Fuel prices also declined, albeit with a smaller drop of
0.51 percent in June compared to the 0.64 percent fall in May.
Electricity prices declined 0.67 percent in June, reversing
a rise of 0.72 percent in May, while apparel rose 0.39 percent,
after gaining 0.89 percent in the prior month.
The IPCA index had been expected to rise 0.11 percent,
easing from an increase of 0.36 percent in May, according to the
median forecast of 30 analysts polled by Reuters. Estimates for
the IPCA ranged from a 0.09 percent to a 0.17 percent rise.
Yields on rate futures fell immediately after the data was released, as traders reinforced bets on upcoming
rate cuts.
Elsewhere in Latin America, Chile's consumer price index
posted a surprise 0.3 percent drop in June, the
first monthly fall since August 2010, as housing, water,
electricity, fuel and transport costs retreated.
Earlier this month, Peru's consumer prices edged
down 0.04 percent in June from the previous month, slightly
below forecasts, as food costs dropped.