* IPCA-15 price index up 0.33 percent, forecast 0.18 percent
* Trailing 12-month inflation rises for 1st time since Sept
* Higher food costs, personal expenses were main drivers
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, July 20 Consumer prices in Brazil
rose faster than expected in the month to mid-July on higher
food costs, suggesting the central bank may have less room than
previously believed to cut interest rates much further.
Brazil's central bank has slashed interest rates in eight
straight meetings to a record-low 8 percent in an effort to
stimulate the country's faltering economy.
Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index rose
0.33 percent in the month to mid-July, government agency IBGE
said on Friday, up from 0.18 percent in the previous reading and
above all forecasts in a Reuters poll.
Trailing 12-month inflation rose to 5.24 percent from 5
percent in the previous month. Although it still
sits comfortably within the government's target of 4.5 percent
plus or minus two percentage points, it was the first rise for
the mid-month inflation index since September.
That could strengthen the case for the central bank to stop
cutting rates soon. The bank led by Alexandre Tombini signal led
in minutes published on Thursday that at least one more cut
should follow in August to prop up economic growth.
Some analysts expect that the central bank could cut rates
to 7 percent by year-end - a possibility seen less likely after
the IPCA-15 data.
"It's clear we'll have one more cut in August but this data
lowers the chances that we'll have another adjustment beyond
that," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendências
Consultoria in São Paulo.
"The problem is that there in truth wasn't just temporary
pressure from food prices but also a strong increase in service
inflation, indicating that some elements of inflation are
showing persistence," he added.
Yields on interest rate futures rose after the data
was released, suggesting traders see a higher likelihood that
the central bank will stop cutting rates in August.
Food prices rose 0.88 percent after a 0.66 percent gain in
the previous reading. Grain and soybean prices have jumped in
global markets as the United States struggles with its worst
drought in over 50 years.
Personal expenses like housekeepers' salaries also pressured
the index, gaining 0.92 percent from 0.34 percent in mid-June.
Transportation prices fell 0.59 percent, after declining
0.77 percent in the month to mid-June.
The index had been expected to rise 0.18 percent, according
to the median forecast of 23 economists surveyed by Reuters.
Estimates ranged from 0.12 percent to 0.25 percent.
Brazil's anemic pace of growth had been keeping a lid on
consumer prices, which had risen at their fastest pace in seven
years in 2011. Its once-booming economy is expected to grow this
year at the slowest pace since the global credit crunch in
2008-2009, eking out a pace of growth comparable to struggling
developed nations such as Japan.
But the recent interest rate cuts, combined with targeted
tax breaks and credit incentives, are expected to boost the
economy going forward. Brazil is expected to grow 4.2 percent in
2013, up from 2.0 percent this year, according the median
forecast of 40 economists in a Reuters poll.
That growth, in turn, would probably stoke inflation,
analysts say. The median forecast for the rise in consumer
prices next year is 5.6 percent, up from an estimate of 4.9
percent in 2012.