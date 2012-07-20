* IPCA-15 price index up 0.33 percent, forecast 0.18 percent

* Trailing 12-month inflation rises for 1st time since Sept

* Higher food costs, personal expenses were main drivers

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, July 20 Consumer prices in Brazil rose faster than expected in the month to mid-July on higher food costs, suggesting the central bank may have less room than previously believed to cut interest rates much further.

Brazil's central bank has slashed interest rates in eight straight meetings to a record-low 8 percent in an effort to stimulate the country's faltering economy.

Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.33 percent in the month to mid-July, government agency IBGE said on Friday, up from 0.18 percent in the previous reading and above all forecasts in a Reuters poll.

Trailing 12-month inflation rose to 5.24 percent from 5 percent in the previous month. Although it still sits comfortably within the government's target of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points, it was the first rise for the mid-month inflation index since September.

That could strengthen the case for the central bank to stop cutting rates soon. The bank led by Alexandre Tombini signal led in minutes published on Thursday that at least one more cut should follow in August to prop up economic growth.

Some analysts expect that the central bank could cut rates to 7 percent by year-end - a possibility seen less likely after the IPCA-15 data.

"It's clear we'll have one more cut in August but this data lowers the chances that we'll have another adjustment beyond that," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendências Consultoria in São Paulo.

"The problem is that there in truth wasn't just temporary pressure from food prices but also a strong increase in service inflation, indicating that some elements of inflation are showing persistence," he added.

Yields on interest rate futures rose after the data was released, suggesting traders see a higher likelihood that the central bank will stop cutting rates in August.

Food prices rose 0.88 percent after a 0.66 percent gain in the previous reading. Grain and soybean prices have jumped in global markets as the United States struggles with its worst drought in over 50 years.

Personal expenses like housekeepers' salaries also pressured the index, gaining 0.92 percent from 0.34 percent in mid-June.

Transportation prices fell 0.59 percent, after declining 0.77 percent in the month to mid-June.

The index had been expected to rise 0.18 percent, according to the median forecast of 23 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.12 percent to 0.25 percent.

Brazil's anemic pace of growth had been keeping a lid on consumer prices, which had risen at their fastest pace in seven years in 2011. Its once-booming economy is expected to grow this year at the slowest pace since the global credit crunch in 2008-2009, eking out a pace of growth comparable to struggling developed nations such as Japan.

But the recent interest rate cuts, combined with targeted tax breaks and credit incentives, are expected to boost the economy going forward. Brazil is expected to grow 4.2 percent in 2013, up from 2.0 percent this year, according the median forecast of 40 economists in a Reuters poll.

That growth, in turn, would probably stoke inflation, analysts say. The median forecast for the rise in consumer prices next year is 5.6 percent, up from an estimate of 4.9 percent in 2012.