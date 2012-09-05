* Higher food prices were main drivers
* Core measures signal other segments also pressured
* 12-month inflation rises to 5.24 pct
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Higher food prices in August
fueled Brazil's inflation to its fastest pace for the month
since 2007, data showed on Wednesday, reinforcing the view that
the central bank will soon stop its year-long interest rate cut
cycle to keep prices under control.
Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index
rose 0.41 percent in August, in line with the median of
analysts' forecasts for a rise of 0.40 percent.
The sharpest monthly price rise in five years for August
boosted annual inflation to 5.24 percent from 5.20
percent in the 12 months through July.
The rise in food prices, caused by unfavorable weather in
producing areas in Brazil and in the United States, was the main
contributor to August's inflation. But core measures rose an
annualized 5.5 percent, according to private estimates,
revealing underlying pressures from Brazil's tight job market.
Although inflation remains within the government's target of
4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points, some analysts
fear an expected rebound in economic activity and mounting
pressures in food costs may push the consumer prices index close
to or beyond the target ceiling next year.
"Inflation will likely end the year significantly above the
center of the government's target," said Luciano Rostagno, chief
economist at WestLB, in Sao Paulo.
"And the outlook for 2013 is even more challenging. I think
rates will have to go up next year."
Yields on interest rate futures edged up, affirming traders'
bets for one last 0.25 percentage point interest rate cut to
7.25 percent next month after nine straight cuts over the past
year.
The aggressive interest rate cut cycle was part of a wide
government push to revive the world's sixth-largest economy,
which nearly ground to a halt in the past year.
The central bank chief, Alexandre Tombini, has been saying
that inflation would eventually converge to the mid-point of the
target range, allowing for lower borrowing costs. But analysts
expect inflation to stay around 5.2 percent through this year
and accelerate to 5.5 percent next year, according to a weekly
central bank survey.
Brazil's historically low investment rates mean Latin
America's largest country can't grow too fast without fostering
inflation. Investment equaled just 17.9 percent of gross
domestic product in the second quarter, the lowest ratio among
major Latin American economies, according to Goldman Sachs.
BEEF PRICES TO ACCELERATE
An expected cut in energy tariffs may provide some price
relief in coming months, analysts say. But that may be offset
by higher beef prices, which are starting to react to the spike
in grains, said Alessandro del Drago, economist at Kinea.
Food prices rose 0.88 percent in August, IBGE said, slightly
down from a gain of 0.91 percent in July. The rise in food costs
accounted for nearly half of the headline index gain.
Upcoming inflation may also receive a boost from higher
import tariffs on 100 foreign products. The temporary increase -
initially for a year - in levies will apply to products ranging
from iron pipes to glass and bus tires, Finance Minister Guido
Mantega announced on Tuesday.
In August, apparel prices rose 0.19 percent, up from 0.04
percent in the previous month, while housing costs gained 0.22
percent, down from a rise of 0.54 percent in July.
Costs of health and personal care accelerated to a rise of
0.53 percent in August from a gain of 0.36 percent in July.
Transportation prices, which have helped reduce inflation in
the past few months after tax breaks offered by the government
to boost car sales, rose 0.06 percent last month, following a
decline of 0.03 percent in July.
Estimates for the IPCA increase in August ranged from 0.38
percent to 0.43 percent. The index had gained 0.43 percent in
the previous month.