SAO PAULO May 29 Brazil's broadest price index
showed zero percent inflation in May after a drop in wholesale
food prices offset increases in other segments.
The IGP-M index, which encompasses wholesale,
construction costs and consumer prices, posted no changes from
April, compared with a 0.15 percent gain in April, the private
think tank Fundação Getulio Vargas said on Wednesday. Wholesale
prices fell 0.30 percent from April, while consumer prices rose
0.33 percent.
The index had been expected to rise 0.04 percent, according
to the median forecast of 17 economists polled by Reuters.
A steep rise in food prices earlier this year helped push
consumer inflation above the ceiling of the central
bank's target, prompting policymakers to lift interest rates off
record lows. The central bank led by Alexandre Tombini is
expected to raise the benchmark Selic rate for a second straight
time later on Wednesday.
In the 12 months through May, the IGP-M index rose 6.22
percent, down from 7.30 percent in the previous month.