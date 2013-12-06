SAO PAULO, Dec 6 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 5.77 percent in the 12 months through November, slowing slightly from its 5.84 percent 12-month advance posted in the prior month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.54 percent, below the 0.58 percent median forecast of 29 economists. Below is the result for each price category: November October - Food and beverages 0.56 1.03 - Housing 0.69 0.56 - Household articles 0.38 0.81 - Apparel 0.85 1.13 - Transport 0.36 0.17 - Health and personal care 0.41 0.39 - Personal expenses 0.87 0.43 - Education 0.08 0.09 - Communication 0.40 0.08 - IPCA 0.54 0.57