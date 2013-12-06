* Consumer prices rise 5.77 pct in 12 months through November * Prices of rice and beans drop from October By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, Dec 6 Brazil's annual inflation cooled slightly in November as food costs slowed, suggesting easing price pressures that could pave the way for smaller rate increases by the central bank. Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 5.77 percent in the 12 months through November, from 5.84 percent in the prior month, statistics agency IBGE said. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.54 percent, below the 0.58 percent median forecast of 29 economists in a Reuters poll. Overall food prices rose 0.56 percent from October, down from an increase of 1.03 percent in the previous month. Prices of rice and beans, Brazil's most basic staples, dropped 1.04 and 7.96 percent respectively. Consumer prices have failed to slow substantially even as Brazil's economy contracted in the third quarter for the first time in four years. Economists expect inflation above the center of the official target until at least the end of 2017. Still, the central bank has suggested in the minutes of its latest policy minutes that it could reduce the pace of rate hikes after six consecutive increases. Brazil's benchmark lending rate is currently at 10 percent, the highest among the world's major economies. Stubborn inflation is just one of the problems facing President Dilma Rousseff, who has also seen her policies of tax subsidies and credit incentives criticized by investors for eroding Brazil's public accounts. Below is the result for each price category: November October - Food and beverages 0.56 1.03 - Housing 0.69 0.56 - Household articles 0.38 0.81 - Apparel 0.85 1.13 - Transport 0.36 0.17 - Health and personal care 0.41 0.39 - Personal expenses 0.87 0.43 - Education 0.08 0.09 - Communication 0.40 0.08 - IPCA 0.54 0.57