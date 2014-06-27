BRASÍLIA, June 27 Brazil's broadest inflation measure, the IGP-M, dropped 0.74 percent in June from the previous month, private think tank Fundação Getulio Vargas said on Friday. The index had been expected to decline 0.60 percent, according to the median forecast of 15 economists polled. In the 12 months through June, the IGP-M index rose 6.24 percent. Latest (mth) Previous (mth) 12-month rate IGP-M -0.74 -0.13 6.24 IPA (producer -1.44 -0.65 6.02 prices) IPC (consumer 0.34 0.68 6.46 prices) INCC 1.25 1.37 7.14 (construction costs) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)