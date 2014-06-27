BRASÍLIA, June 27 Brazil's broadest inflation
measure, the IGP-M, dropped 0.74 percent in June
from the previous month, private think tank Fundação Getulio
Vargas said on Friday.
The index had been expected to decline 0.60 percent,
according to the median forecast of 15 economists polled.
In the 12 months through June, the IGP-M index rose 6.24
percent.
Latest (mth) Previous (mth) 12-month rate
IGP-M -0.74 -0.13 6.24
IPA (producer -1.44 -0.65 6.02
prices)
IPC (consumer 0.34 0.68 6.46
prices)
INCC 1.25 1.37 7.14
(construction
costs)
