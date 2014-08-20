BRASILIA, Aug 20 Consumer prices in Brazil rose 0.14 percent in the month to mid-August, in line with market expectations, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The annual inflation rate slowed to 6.49 percent in mid-August, down from 6.51 percent one month before and within the government's target range. Below is the result for each price category: August July - Food and beverages -0.32 -0.03 - Housing 1.44 0.48 - Household articles 0.41 0.66 - Apparel -0.18 0.00 - Transport 0.20 -0.85 - Health and personal care 0.55 0.52 - Personal expenses -0.67 1.74 - Education 0.42 -0.07 - Communication -0.84 -0.10 - IPCA-15 0.14 0.17 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)