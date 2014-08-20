BRASILIA, Aug 20 Consumer prices in Brazil
rose 0.14 percent in the month to mid-August, in
line with market expectations, government statistics agency IBGE
said on Wednesday.
The annual inflation rate slowed to 6.49 percent in
mid-August, down from 6.51 percent one month before and within
the government's target range.
Below is the result for each price category:
August July
- Food and beverages -0.32 -0.03
- Housing 1.44 0.48
- Household articles 0.41 0.66
- Apparel -0.18 0.00
- Transport 0.20 -0.85
- Health and personal care 0.55 0.52
- Personal expenses -0.67 1.74
- Education 0.42 -0.07
- Communication -0.84 -0.10
- IPCA-15 0.14 0.17
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)