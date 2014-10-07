BRASILIA Oct 7 Brazil's annual inflation rate
probably climbed further above the official target in September,
a Reuters poll showed, providing fresh ammunition to opposition
candidate Aecio Neves in a run-off vote against President Dilma
Rousseff.
Consumer prices likely rose 6.64 percent in the 12 months
through September, according to the median of 27
market forecasts for the benchmark IPCA price index.
The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of two percentage points. In August, the
12-month inflation rate stood at 6.51 percent.
Much of the September inflation pickup should come from food
prices, according to economists at Credit Suisse. Meat prices in
particular are expected to have risen sharply as Russia stepped
up imports of Brazilian beef, chicken and pork after a recent
ban on food products from other Western countries. That has
tightened supplies at home and pushed up prices.
Stubbornly high inflation has been one of Brazil's biggest
economic problems, denting consumer and business confidence and
complicating potential government efforts to pull the economy
out of recession. Inflation also eroded Rousseff's popularity
ahead of her campaign for re-election. Rousseff and Neves face
off in a tightly contested run-off vote later this month.
Market and government economists expect inflation to subside
slightly by the end of the year, but most do not see inflation
falling back to the 4.5 percent target by mid-2016, even after
the central bank set interest rates at their highest in over two
years, at 11 percent.
Consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.47 percent last
month, compared with August and up from an increase
of 0.25 percent in the prior month, according to the median
forecast of 29 economists in the poll.
Forecasts for the monthly inflation rate in September ranged
from 0.40 percent to 0.50 percent, while estimates for the
12-month rate varied from 6.57 percent to 6.67 percent.
National statistics agency IBGE releases the inflation
numbers for September on Wednesday at 9 a.m. (1200 GMT).
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)