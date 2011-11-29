* Broadest price index rises more than analysts expected

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 Brazil's broadest inflation index rose in November at a slower pace than the prior month, as an economic slowdown is forcing producers, farmers and wholesale companies to put off price increases.

The IGP-M index BRIGP=ECI rose 0.50 percent in November, following a 0.53 percent increase in October, the Getulio Vargas Foundation research group said on Tuesday.

The index was expected to rise 0.45 percent, according to the median forecast of 16 economists polled by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.40 percent to 0.80 percent.

The IGP-M is closely monitored by analysts and investors because it provides a broad look at wholesale and consumer price trends in Latin America's largest economy. It also allows investors to watch price trends in the construction industry.

The wholesale component of the index, which accounts for about 60 percent of the overall IGP-M, advanced 0.52 percent in November, compared with 0.68 percent the previous month. Prices for intermediate goods such as inputs for manufacturers and components for home appliances rose 0.27 percent this month, compared with 0.92 percent the prior month, FGV, as the research group is known, said.

The consumer price component, which has a 30 percent weighting in the index, gained 0.43 percent, compared with a 0.26 percent gain in October.

Increases in the construction costs index, which accounts for the rest of the index, edged up 0.50 percent in November from 0.20 percent in the previous month.

The IGP-M is also published several days before the government's official inflation data for the same month. The benchmark IPCA inflation index for November is due on Dec. 8.

Inflation as measured by the IGP-M slowed to 5.95 percent in the 12 months through November, compared with 6.95 percent in the 12 months through October.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)