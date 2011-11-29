* Broadest price index rises more than analysts expected
* IGP-M index up 0.50 pct in Nov. vs October's 0.53 pct
* Wholesale prices lose steam, paring gains in the IGP-M
SAO PAULO, Nov 29 Brazil's broadest inflation
index rose in November at a slower pace than the prior month,
as an economic slowdown is forcing producers, farmers and
wholesale companies to put off price increases.
The IGP-M index BRIGP=ECI rose 0.50 percent in November,
following a 0.53 percent increase in October, the Getulio
Vargas Foundation research group said on Tuesday.
The index was expected to rise 0.45 percent, according to
the median forecast of 16 economists polled by Reuters.
Estimates ranged from 0.40 percent to 0.80 percent.
The IGP-M is closely monitored by analysts and investors
because it provides a broad look at wholesale and consumer
price trends in Latin America's largest economy. It also allows
investors to watch price trends in the construction industry.
The wholesale component of the index, which accounts for
about 60 percent of the overall IGP-M, advanced 0.52 percent in
November, compared with 0.68 percent the previous month. Prices
for intermediate goods such as inputs for manufacturers and
components for home appliances rose 0.27 percent this month,
compared with 0.92 percent the prior month, FGV, as the
research group is known, said.
The consumer price component, which has a 30 percent
weighting in the index, gained 0.43 percent, compared with a
0.26 percent gain in October.
Increases in the construction costs index, which accounts
for the rest of the index, edged up 0.50 percent in November
from 0.20 percent in the previous month.
The IGP-M is also published several days before the
government's official inflation data for the same month. The
benchmark IPCA inflation index for November is due on Dec. 8.
Inflation as measured by the IGP-M slowed to 5.95 percent
in the 12 months through November, compared with 6.95 percent
in the 12 months through October.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)