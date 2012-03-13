BRIEF-Cardinal Health to issue, sell $1 bln aggregate principal amount of 1.948 pct notes due 2019
* On June 12, co will issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.948% notes due 2019 - SEC filing
SAO PAULO, March 13 Brazil's interest rates are falling to levels closer to global peers with inflation under control in the Latin American country, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.
* International Game Technology announces tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019