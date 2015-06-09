BRASILIA, June 9 President Dilma Rousseff unveiled a concession program on Tuesday aimed at drawing 198.4 billion reais ($64 billion) in private investment to upgrade and operate Brazilian roads, railways, airports and harbor wharfs.

A government presentation said the new concessions will have access to less state bank financing in the midst of Brazil's current drive to cut spending and reduce a bulging fiscal deficit, and bidders will be expected to partially fund projects with private financing.

The infrastructure program is aimed at restoring growth to Brazil's economy as it heads into a recession and restoring Rousseff's popularity from rock-bottom. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)