BRIEF-First NBC receives letter from Nasdaq regarding delisting
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, June 9 President Dilma Rousseff unveiled a concession program on Tuesday aimed at drawing 198.4 billion reais ($64 billion) in private investment to upgrade and operate Brazilian roads, railways, airports and harbor wharfs.
A government presentation said the new concessions will have access to less state bank financing in the midst of Brazil's current drive to cut spending and reduce a bulging fiscal deficit, and bidders will be expected to partially fund projects with private financing.
The infrastructure program is aimed at restoring growth to Brazil's economy as it heads into a recession and restoring Rousseff's popularity from rock-bottom. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 1 The bipartisan U.S. congressional deal on nearly $1.2 trillion in federal spending that would avert a government shutdown had the fingerprints of Democrats all over it even though Republicans control Congress and the White House.