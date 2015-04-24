By Alonso Soto and Leonardo Goy
| BRASILIA, April 24
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil is unlikely to have
new railway projects in its plan to lure private investment to
improve the country's aging infrastructure and aid the stagnant
economy.
Three government officials told Reuters on Friday that
disagreements over the concession model for railways will once
again delay plans to include them in the list of new projects up
for concession. Some railway refurbishment projects, or
administration of existing systems, may still be included in a
concession package that could be announced as soon as next week.
Although the concession plan is expected to be smaller than
the three previous ones in 2012, 2013 and 2014, President Dilma
Rousseff hopes fresh investment will help offset the aggressive
belt-tightening weighing on the economy, the sources said.
The left-leaning leader will meet with several ministers
including Finance Minister Joaquim Levy on Saturday to try to
reach an agreement on the concession plan, which could also help
the government raise revenues to meet a closely-watched fiscal
savings target.
"I don't think we will have any new railway projects in the
package for the year, there is no consensus on the model," said
a senior official who declined to be named to speak freely.
Rousseff is listening closely to investors to ease limits to
concessionaire's internal rate of return that drew complaints
from the private sector, the sources said.
Despite criticism from more leftist members of her Workers'
Party, Rousseff has auctioned off major airports, sea ports and
highways to refurbish the crippled infrastructure of the
continent-sized country.
Three years ago the government announced it sought investors
to build 10,000 Km (6,215 miles) of railways worth 91 billion
reais ($30.83 billion) to move grain output in the commodity's
powerhouse. None of those train tracks have been laid out yet as
investors remain worried with the projects' profitability and
government promises to guarantee cargo volumes.
($1 = 2.9521 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Alonso Soto; editing by Andrew Hay)