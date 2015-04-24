BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil is unlikely to have new railway projects in its plan to lure private investment to improve the country's aging infrastructure and aid the stagnant economy.

Three government officials told Reuters on Friday that disagreements over the concession model for railways will once again delay plans to include them in the list of new projects up for concession. Some railway refurbishment projects, or administration of existing systems, may still be included in a concession package that could be announced as soon as next week.

Although the concession plan is expected to be smaller than the three previous ones in 2012, 2013 and 2014, President Dilma Rousseff hopes fresh investment will help offset the aggressive belt-tightening weighing on the economy, the sources said.

The left-leaning leader will meet with several ministers including Finance Minister Joaquim Levy on Saturday to try to reach an agreement on the concession plan, which could also help the government raise revenues to meet a closely-watched fiscal savings target.

"I don't think we will have any new railway projects in the package for the year, there is no consensus on the model," said a senior official who declined to be named to speak freely.

Rousseff is listening closely to investors to ease limits to concessionaire's internal rate of return that drew complaints from the private sector, the sources said.

Despite criticism from more leftist members of her Workers' Party, Rousseff has auctioned off major airports, sea ports and highways to refurbish the crippled infrastructure of the continent-sized country.

Three years ago the government announced it sought investors to build 10,000 Km (6,215 miles) of railways worth 91 billion reais ($30.83 billion) to move grain output in the commodity's powerhouse. None of those train tracks have been laid out yet as investors remain worried with the projects' profitability and government promises to guarantee cargo volumes. ($1 = 2.9521 Brazilian reais) (Writing by Alonso Soto; editing by Andrew Hay)