BRASILIA, Sept 12 The Brazilian government could take back private contracts to build or upgrade infrastructure, but only as a last resort if contractors fail to meet legal obligations, an official familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Local newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Monday, without citing sources, that the government planned to seize and relaunch some airport and road concessions that are well behind construction.

Seizing the concessions would be a drastic measure unlikely to materialize, said the official, who confirmed the government has considered the option for some concessions granted in 2013 and 2014. The official asked not to be named because he is not allowed to speak publicly.

President Michel Temer is scheduled on Tuesday to announce a new program of concessions and privatizations to improve aging infrastructure and reduce a widening fiscal deficit that has reduced investors' trust in the once-booming economy. The program will include four airports, railways, highways, ports and off-shore oil fields.

The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Winners of past concessions have said the government did not fulfill its promise of cheap financing for the projects, which have fallen behind schedule.

The projects include Rio de Janeiro's Galeao International Airport, which was granted to a consortium made up of Odebrecht TransPort and Changi Airports International, and the International Airport of Belo Horizonte, controlled by Zurich Airport and Grupo CCR.

Both groups did not immediately reply to requests for comment. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Jeffrey Benkoe)