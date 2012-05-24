BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Gain Sun Ventures, Huaxin Hong Kong and Huaxin Shanghai enter subscription agreement
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
SAO PAULO May 24 Brazil's jobless rate fell to 6.0 percent in April from 6.2 percent in March, the government's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The unemployment rate had been expected to remain unchanged at 6.2 percent, according to the median forecast of 17 economists surveyed by Reuters. The estimates ranged from 6.0 percent to 6.4 percent.
CARACAS, June 8 Venezuela has missed a $30 million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF, two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment.