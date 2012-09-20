SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Brazil's jobless rate stood at 5.3 percent in August, down from 5.4 percent in July and 5.9 percent in June, the government's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

August's unemployment rate had been expected to come to 5.6 percent, according to the median forecast of 13 economists surveyed by Reuters. The estimates ranged from 5.4 percent to 5.9 percent.

A civil servants' strike had delayed the release of Brazil's unemployment data for June and July.