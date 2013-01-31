SAO PAULO Jan 31 Brazil's jobless rate fell to a record low in December to 4.6 percent from 4.9 percent in November, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

However, December's unemployment rate was above the median forecast of 4.4 percent in a Reuters survey of 27 economists. The estimates ranged from 4.0 percent to 4.9 percent.

That was the lowest reading for the indicator since the current data series was introduced in 2002. In December 2011, Brazil's jobless rate was 4.7 percent.