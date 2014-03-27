RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 Brazil's non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate rose in February to 5.1 percent, up from 4.8 percent in January, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The number was in line with the median forecast of 5.1 percent in a poll of 27 economists. In February 2013, Brazil's jobless rate stood at 5.6 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)