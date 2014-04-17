BRASILIA, April 17 Brazil's non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate dropped unexpectedly in March to 5.0 percent, from 5.1 percent in February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The number was below with the median forecast of 5.4 percent in a poll of 23 economists. In March 2013, Brazil's jobless rate stood at 5.7 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)