UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazil's non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate dropped unexpectedly in March to 5.0 percent, from 5.1 percent in February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The number was below with the median forecast of 5.4 percent in a poll of 23 economists. In March 2013, Brazil's jobless rate stood at 5.7 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.