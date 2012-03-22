* Lowest rate for the month since data series began in 2002

* Real wages up 1.2 percent from January

SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's jobless rate climbed to 5.7 percent in February but still marked a historic low for the month, the government's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The unemployment rate had been expected to rise to 5.9 percent from a previously reported 5.5 percent in January, according to the median forecast of 19 economists surveyed by Reuters.

The estimates ranged from 5.7 percent to 6.2 percent.

February's jobless number was the lowest rate for the month since unemployment data series began in 2002, a sign that the Brazilian labor market stayed largely unaffected by the economic slowdown in the second half of 2011. In February 2011, Brazil posted a 6.4 percent unemployment rate.

Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, rose 1.2 percent from January to 1,699.70 reais ($931) and increased 4.4 percent from a year earlier.

Last month, the number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major metropolitan areas surveyed remained unchanged from the month before but was up 1.9 percent from the year-ago period, IBGE said.

The tally of people who unsuccessfully looked for work also remained unchanged in February from January at 1.4 million. The figure fell 8.6 percent from a year earlier.

Years of solid job creation helped turn Brazil into the world's sixth largest economy in 2011, ensuring President Dilma Rousseff's high popular support and underpinning a jump in home prices in recent years. The jobless rate hit a record low of 4.7 percent in December.