* Brazil's jobless rate falls unexpectedly to 6.0 pct
* Economic slowdown yet to affect Brazil's job market
* Real wages gain 6.2 pct over April 2011
By Silvio Cascione and Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, May 24 Brazil's jobless rate fell
unexpectedly in April to its lowest for the month on record,
offering a silver lining to the country's weak economy as
authorities race to revive growth.
Brazil's jobless rate fell to 6.0 percent in
April from 6.2 percent in March, the lowest figure for April
since the current data series began in 2002, the government's
statistics agency, IBGE, said on Thursday.
Brazil's healthy services sector has offset shrinking
industrial output to keep the country's job market strong over
the past months, fueling double-digit annual growth in retail
sales and shielding the economy from a full-blown recession.
Some analysts say that trend may shift in coming months.
"Brazil's jobless rate will rise, that's a fact," said
Darwin Dib, chief economist at brokerage CM Capital Markets in
São Paulo. Dib said the recent string of poor economic data will
likely be reflected soon in higher unemployment rates if the
world's sixth-largest economy fails to rebound.
Record-low jobless rates highlight Brazil's relatively low
productivity, which may rekindle inflation as the economy picks
up steam after aggressive interest rate cuts by the central
bank.
Most analysts expect policymakers to cut key borrowing costs
to a record low 8.5 percent next week, after central bank data
showed a contraction in economic activity for the third straight
month in March.
The unemployment rate had been expected to remain unchanged
at 6.2 percent, according to the median forecast of 17
economists surveyed by Reuters.
The IBGE statistics agency reports the jobless data without
seasonal adjustments. When accounting for seasonal factors, the
unemployment rate has remained hardly changed since December,
when it hit an all-time low of 4.7 percent.
"It's easy to find a job now, and they are requiring less
from you as far as qualifications," said Cristiane Nascimento da
Silva, a waitress in São Paulo, Brazil's largest city. "Five
months ago I earned 700 reais a month ($343), and now I make
twice as much doing the same type of work."
Brazil's tight labor market has given workers a better
position in negotiating wages. On Wednesday, a strike by workers
for São Paulo's subway and commuter train system triggered a
record traffic jam in Brazil's largest city.
Last month, the number of Brazilians with jobs in the six
major metropolitan areas surveyed remained nearly unchanged at
22.7 million and rose 1.8 percent from the year-ago period, the
IBGE said.
The tally of people who unsuccessfully looked for work
remained unchanged in April from March at 1.5 million. The
figure also remained stable from a year earlier.
Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, fell 1.2
percent month-on-month to 1,719.50 reais ($847) and jumped 6.2
percent from the year-earlier month.