By Silvio Cascione and Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 24 Brazil's jobless rate fell unexpectedly in April to its lowest for the month on record, offering a silver lining to the country's weak economy as authorities race to revive growth.

Brazil's jobless rate fell to 6.0 percent in April from 6.2 percent in March, the lowest figure for April since the current data series began in 2002, the government's statistics agency, IBGE, said on Thursday.

Brazil's healthy services sector has offset shrinking industrial output to keep the country's job market strong over the past months, fueling double-digit annual growth in retail sales and shielding the economy from a full-blown recession.

Some analysts say that trend may shift in coming months.

"Brazil's jobless rate will rise, that's a fact," said Darwin Dib, chief economist at brokerage CM Capital Markets in São Paulo. Dib said the recent string of poor economic data will likely be reflected soon in higher unemployment rates if the world's sixth-largest economy fails to rebound.

Record-low jobless rates highlight Brazil's relatively low productivity, which may rekindle inflation as the economy picks up steam after aggressive interest rate cuts by the central bank.

Most analysts expect policymakers to cut key borrowing costs to a record low 8.5 percent next week, after central bank data showed a contraction in economic activity for the third straight month in March.

The unemployment rate had been expected to remain unchanged at 6.2 percent, according to the median forecast of 17 economists surveyed by Reuters.

The IBGE statistics agency reports the jobless data without seasonal adjustments. When accounting for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate has remained hardly changed since December, when it hit an all-time low of 4.7 percent.

"It's easy to find a job now, and they are requiring less from you as far as qualifications," said Cristiane Nascimento da Silva, a waitress in São Paulo, Brazil's largest city. "Five months ago I earned 700 reais a month ($343), and now I make twice as much doing the same type of work."

Brazil's tight labor market has given workers a better position in negotiating wages. On Wednesday, a strike by workers for São Paulo's subway and commuter train system triggered a record traffic jam in Brazil's largest city.

Last month, the number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major metropolitan areas surveyed remained nearly unchanged at 22.7 million and rose 1.8 percent from the year-ago period, the IBGE said.

The tally of people who unsuccessfully looked for work remained unchanged in April from March at 1.5 million. The figure also remained stable from a year earlier.

Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, fell 1.2 percent month-on-month to 1,719.50 reais ($847) and jumped 6.2 percent from the year-earlier month.