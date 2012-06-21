* Jobless rate hits record low for month of May
* Unemployment falls below analyst expectations
* Real wages edge lower from previous month
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazil's jobless rate fell
unexpectedly in May, suggesting the labor market has remained
largely immune to flagging growth in Latin America's largest
economy.
Brazil's jobless rate fell to 5.8 percent in May
from 6.0 percent in April, government statistics agency IBGE
said on Thursday. It is the lowest unemployment rate on record
for May since the data series began in 2002, according to IBGE.
The unemployment rate had been expected to remain unchanged
at 6.0 percent, according to the median forecast of 15
economists surveyed by Reuters, none of whom forecast a rate as
low as 5.8 percent.
The IBGE statistics agency reports the jobless data without
seasonal adjustments. When accounting for seasonal factors, the
unemployment rate has remained little changed since the end of
last year.
Last month, the number of Brazilians with jobs in the six
major metropolitan areas surveyed rose 1.2 percent from April to
23 million people, up 2.5 percent from the year-ago period.
The tally of people who unsuccessfully looked for work
remained unchanged in May from April at 1.4 million. The figure
fell 7.1 percent from a year earlier.
Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, fell 0.1
percent month-on-month to 1,725.60 reais ($850.89), rising 4.9
percent from the year-earlier month.