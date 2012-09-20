* Jobless rate drops to 5.3 pct for month of Aug

* Unemployment falls below analyst expectations

* Real wages edge higher from previous month

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Brazil's jobless rate fell for the second straight month in August, suggesting the labor market remains largely immune to flagging growth in Latin America's largest economy.

Brazil's jobless rate stood at 5.3 percent in August, down from 5.4 percent in July and 5.9 percent in June, the government's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. It is the lowest unemployment rate on record for August since the data series began in 2002, according to IBGE.

August's unemployment rate had been expected to come to 5.6 percent, according to the median forecast of 13 economists surveyed by Reuters. The estimates ranged from 5.4 percent to 5.9 percent.

A civil servants' strike had delayed the release of Brazil's unemployment data for June and July.

The IBGE statistics agency reports the jobless data without seasonal adjustments. When accounting for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate has remained little changed since the end of last year.

Last month, the number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major metropolitan areas surveyed rose 0.7 percent from July to 23 million people, up 1.5 percent from the year-ago period.

The tally of people who unsuccessfully looked for work remained stable in August from July at 1.3 million. The figure fell 10.6 percent from a year earlier.

Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, rose 1.9 percent month-on-month to 1,758.10 reais ($867), rising 2.3 percent from the year-earlier month.