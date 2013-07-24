* Unemployment rate rises to 6 pct from 5.8 pct in May
* Highest rate since April 2012
* Real wages down 0.2 pct from May
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazil's unemployment rate
rose in June to the highest level since April 2012, suggesting a
very tight labor market in Latin America's largest economy may
be easing.
Government data released on Wednesday showed the jobless
rate rose to 6.0 percent in June from 5.8 percent in
May.
The number was above all forecasts in a Reuters survey of 17
economists, whose estimates ranged from 5.6 percent to 5.9
percent.
Data suggest the labor market may be easing slightly, as the
unemployment rate has not fallen since December and new job
creation has slowed.
"It's a signal that the labor market is entering into a new
phase after years of heating up," said Luciano Rostagno, chief
strategist with Banco WestLB in Sao Paulo. "The expectation is
that with a drop in business and consumer confidence, the
economy will slow in the second half of the year and so will the
labor market."
Unemployment is still near historic lows in Brazil, with the
tight labor market in some areas contributing to inflation
pressure. The government on Monday raised its inflation forecast
for 2013 to 5.7 percent from 5.2 percent.
"The increase in unemployment will help keep services
inflation from speeding up," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist
with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro. But he also said widespread
indexation meant there would be no big drop in services
inflation.
The report from government statistics agency IBGE showed the
number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major metropolitan
areas surveyed remained stable in June compared with May and
June 2012 at 23 million people.
The number of people who unsuccessfully looked for work was
also little changed from May and a year earlier at 1.5 million.
Real wages - salaries discounted for inflation - fell 0.2
percent from May to an average of 1,869.20 reais ($841.98) a
month. They rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier.
The unemployment rate, as calculated by the IBGE, tallies
jobs in the so-called formal sector, where employers are legally
registered, as well as off-the books jobs in the "informal
sector."