SAO PAULO Oct 24 Brazil's jobless rate rose slightly in September, suggesting the country's tight labor market could be easing after economic growth was seen slowing in the third quarter.

Brazil's jobless rate rose to 5.4 percent in September from 5.3 percent in August, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The number was higher than the median forecast of 5.3 percent in a poll of 30 economists. In September last year, Brazil's jobless rate also stood at 5.4 percent.

Brazil's economy probably slowed to a near halt in the third quarter, according to economists' forecasts, after accelerating to its fastest pace in more than three years in the period between April and June.

Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, rose to an average of 1,908.00 reais ($871) a month, 1.0 percent higher than in August and 2.2 percent higher from a year earlier.

The number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major metropolitan areas surveyed stood at 23.2 million, unchanged from August and from September last year. The tally of people who unsuccessfully looked for work also remained unchanged from August at 1.3 million.

The increase in the unemployment rate is at odds with Labor Ministry data showing a pick-up in hiring last month. Brazil's economy added a net 211,068 payroll jobs in September, the strongest since May 2012, according to the Labor Ministry data released last week.

The unemployment rate, as calculated by the IBGE, tallies jobs in the formal sector, where employees are legally registered, as well as off-the-books jobs in the so-called informal sector.