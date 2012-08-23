SAO PAULO Aug 23 The release of Brazil's monthly unemployment rate was postponed for the second month in a row due to a civil servants' strike, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The IBGE did not say when it would release the monthly indicator for July, which was due on Thursday at 9 a.m. (8 a.m. EDT/1200 GMT). It also didn't specify when it would issue the still-overdue jobless data for June.

The two months of employment data is key to assessing whether Brazil is poised for an economic rebound in coming months.

Brazil's national unemployment rate is based on surveys in the country's largest six metropolitan area.

The IBGE strike delayed the analysis of data for the metropolitan areas of Salvador as well as for Rio de Janeiro, which is the top venue for the 2014 soccer World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games.

The data released Thursday showed data for four other metropolitan areas. In Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, the jobless rate fell to 5.7 percent in July from 6.5 percent in June. It rose in Recife to 6.5 percent from 6.3 percent, but fell in Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte.

Brazil's unemployment rate is expected to have remained at 5.8 percent in July on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, according to the median of 17 forecasts in a Reuters poll.

That would be the lowest rate for the month since the current data series was introduced in 2001. It would also remain close to an all-time low of 4.7 percent reached in December 2011.

The labor unrest at the statistics agency, based in Rio de Janeiro, is part of a wider government workers' campaign for salary rises. Protests, which began with professors walking out of federal universities in May, have already affected a broad range of services, from inspections of grain exports to security controls in airports.

President Dilma Rousseff has resisted bowing to the strikers' pay demands, saying the government must tighten its belt to make room for low interest rates to allow for better economic growth.