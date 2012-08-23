SAO PAULO Aug 23 The release of Brazil's
monthly unemployment rate was postponed for the
second month in a row due to a civil servants' strike,
statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The IBGE did not say when it would release the monthly
indicator for July, which was due on Thursday at 9 a.m. (8 a.m.
EDT/1200 GMT). It also didn't specify when it would issue the
still-overdue jobless data for June.
The two months of employment data is key to assessing
whether Brazil is poised for an economic rebound in coming
months.
Brazil's national unemployment rate is based on surveys in
the country's largest six metropolitan area.
The IBGE strike delayed the analysis of data for the
metropolitan areas of Salvador as well as for Rio de Janeiro,
which is the top venue for the 2014 soccer World Cup and the
2016 Olympic Games.
The data released Thursday showed data for four other
metropolitan areas. In Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, the
jobless rate fell to 5.7 percent in July from 6.5 percent in
June. It rose in Recife to 6.5 percent from 6.3 percent, but
fell in Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte.
Brazil's unemployment rate is expected to have remained at
5.8 percent in July on a non-seasonally adjusted
basis, according to the median of 17 forecasts in a Reuters
poll.
That would be the lowest rate for the month since the
current data series was introduced in 2001. It would also remain
close to an all-time low of 4.7 percent reached in December
2011.
The labor unrest at the statistics agency, based in Rio de
Janeiro, is part of a wider government workers' campaign for
salary rises. Protests, which began with professors walking out
of federal universities in May, have already affected a broad
range of services, from inspections of grain exports to security
controls in airports.
President Dilma Rousseff has resisted bowing to the
strikers' pay demands, saying the government must tighten its
belt to make room for low interest rates to allow for better
economic growth.