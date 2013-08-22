* July unemployment falls to 5.6 pct from 6.0 pct in June
* Real wages down 0.9 pct from June
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Aug 22 Brazil's unemployment rate
fell in July for the first time this year, though a decline in
real wages and a sharp drop in new job creation may help keep
its impact on inflation at bay.
Government data released on Thursday showed the jobless rate
fell to 5.6 percent from 6.0 percent in June.
The number was lower than the median forecast of 5.8 percent
in a Reuters survey of 21 economists, whose estimates ranged
from 5.6 to 6.5 percent.
Unemployment is near historic lows in Brazil, with the tight
labor market in some areas contributing to inflation pressure.
Stubborn inflation has been one of President Dilma Rousseff's
major headaches recently, eroding consumer confidence and
complicating her efforts to nurture a fragile economic recovery.
Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, fell 0.9
percent from June to an average of 1,848.40 reais ($760.66) a
month, IBGE said, which may help offset the impact of lower
unemployment on prices. They rose 1.5 percent from the
year-earlier period.
In addition, data on Wednesday showed Brazil created less
than half the number of jobs in July that analysts had expected,
which suggests labor market pressure may ease in coming months.
It was the slowest pace of job creation for the month since
2003.
The report from government statistics agency IBGE showed
that the number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major
metropolitan areas surveyed remained stable in July from June at
23.1 million people, a 1.5 percent increase from the
year-earlier period.
The number of people who unsuccessfully looked for work was
little changed from June and the year earlier at 1.4 million.
The unemployment rate, as calculated by the IBGE, tallies
jobs in the formal sector, where employers are legally
registered, as well as off-the-books jobs in the so-called
informal sector.