* July unemployment falls to 5.6 pct from 6.0 pct in June

* Real wages down 0.9 pct from June

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 Brazil's unemployment rate fell in July for the first time this year, though a decline in real wages and a sharp drop in new job creation may help keep its impact on inflation at bay.

Government data released on Thursday showed the jobless rate fell to 5.6 percent from 6.0 percent in June.

The number was lower than the median forecast of 5.8 percent in a Reuters survey of 21 economists, whose estimates ranged from 5.6 to 6.5 percent.

Unemployment is near historic lows in Brazil, with the tight labor market in some areas contributing to inflation pressure. Stubborn inflation has been one of President Dilma Rousseff's major headaches recently, eroding consumer confidence and complicating her efforts to nurture a fragile economic recovery.

Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, fell 0.9 percent from June to an average of 1,848.40 reais ($760.66) a month, IBGE said, which may help offset the impact of lower unemployment on prices. They rose 1.5 percent from the year-earlier period.

In addition, data on Wednesday showed Brazil created less than half the number of jobs in July that analysts had expected, which suggests labor market pressure may ease in coming months. It was the slowest pace of job creation for the month since 2003.

The report from government statistics agency IBGE showed that the number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major metropolitan areas surveyed remained stable in July from June at 23.1 million people, a 1.5 percent increase from the year-earlier period.

The number of people who unsuccessfully looked for work was little changed from June and the year earlier at 1.4 million.

The unemployment rate, as calculated by the IBGE, tallies jobs in the formal sector, where employers are legally registered, as well as off-the-books jobs in the so-called informal sector.