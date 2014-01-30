By Silvio Cascione

BRASILIA Jan 30 Brazil's jobless rate fell to a record low in December as fewer people looked for jobs, government data showed on Thursday.

Brazil's non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate fell to 4.3 percent in December, hitting its lowest level since a new employment methodology was adopted in 2002 by the national statistics agency IBGE.

December's unemployment rate matched the median forecast in a poll of 22 economists. In November, Brazil's jobless rate stood at 4.6 percent and it was also 4.6 percent in December 2012.

The number of people who failed to find a job in Brazil's six largest metropolitan cities dropped 6.2 percent from November, to 1.1 million people, IBGE said. The so-called economically active population, or the number of people either employed or actively seeking for work, dropped 0.1 percent in the month.

Years of steady growth in household income have allowed an increasing number of Brazilians to leave work and instead join university and professional training courses, economists said. That is helping offset the impact a slower pace of hiring in some sectors, as shown by Labor Ministry data in recent months.

Household income, as measured by inflation-adjusted wages, rose 3.2 percent to an average 1,966.80 reais ($809) a month on a year-on-year basis, IBGE said. It dropped 0.7 percent from November.

IBGE plans to introduce changes to the current labor market survey in 2015, such as the use of a broader quarterly survey including data from more than 3,000 cities.