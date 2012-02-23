* Net payroll jobs tumble 22 pct from year earlier

* Retail, gov't services drive decline in net jobs

* Manufacturing, farming show improvement vs December

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Brazil's economy saw net payroll jobs sink 22 percent in January from a year earlier, indicating that a flagging economy is weighing on the ability of retailers and government agencies to retain workers.

Manufacturers, farmers and retailers added a net 118,895 payroll job positions last month, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday, reversing the 408,172 net payroll jobs loss in December 2011.

Commerce businesses trimmed a net 36,345 positions in January, while the government services sector cut its payrolls by 370 jobs. In contrast, a net 37,462 manufacturing workers were hired, and mining companies added 82,506 positions in the month.

The numbers are the latest confirmation that an economic recovery in Brazil is progressing unevenly. While the government has trimmed interest rates and taxes to spur consumption, cost and wage inflation are preventing firms from hiring more workers in anticipation of a recovery in demand.

Analysts expect growth to accelerate to about 3.3 percent in 2012 from an estimated 2.7 percent last year. Brazil's government forecasts growth of 4.5 percent for this year.

Employers hired a total 1.711 million people, but fired 1.592 million in January, the ministry said.

In the 12 months ended in January, a total 1.883 million net payroll jobs were created, compared with 1.966 million for all of 2011, the ministry said.