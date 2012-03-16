* Brazil adds net 150,600 payroll jobs in February
* Weak industrial employment drags on job creation
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, March 16 Payroll job growth in
Brazil's economy plummeted in February from a year earlier, as a
broad economic slowdown forced employers to slow hiring.
Manufacturers, farmers and retailers added a net 150,600
payroll jobs in February, down 57 percent from a
year earlier, the Labor Ministry said on Friday.
Economists said slumping industrial employment dragged on
overall job creation, as local manufacturers struggle with a
strong currency, a scarcity of skilled labor and an unwieldy tax
burden. Industrial output contracted three times more than
economists expected in January.
Brazil added 19,609 manufacturing jobs in February, a third
of the manufacturing jobs created in the same month last year.
Stagnating industry slowed economic growth to 2.7 percent
last year, adding to concerns Brazil had become complacent after
the economy expanded 7.5 percent in 2010. Critics say the
government lacks the political will to address the taxes and
weak infrastructure that are choking growth.
In the past 12 months, hirings exceeded dismissals by 1.724
million, down from 1.980 million at the end of last year.
The payroll numbers are the latest confirmation that
Brazil's economic recovery is progressing unevenly. While the
government has trimmed interest rates and taxes to spur
consumption, cost and wage inflation are preventing firms from
hiring more workers in anticipation of recovering demand.
Brazil's unemployment is hovering above record lows and
economists have said the country is running out of skilled
workers to integrate into the formal economy.
"We will likely continue to see creation below previous
years in upcoming results," Fernanda Consorte, an economist with
Santander in Sao Paulo wrote in an investor note. In seasonally
adjusted terms, she said job creation has been around the same
level since the middle of last year.
"This stability of the (seasonally adjusted) data combined
with the low unemployment rate reflects that there is no room to
create new jobs at the same pace as in the recent past," she
added.