SAO PAULO, April 16 Payroll job growth in Brazil gained in March form the same month a year ago, data showed on Monday, as hiring in the strong services sector offset dismissals in farming and industry.

Brazil's economy added a net 111,746 payroll jobs in March, the Labor Ministry said on Monday, compared with 92,675 in March last year.

It was the first gain in the annual comparison since July, the ministry said. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The services sector hired a net 83,182 people in March, the ministry said, with record job creation in education and medical companies. Manufacturers fired a net 5,048 people the same month, and farms dismissed a net 17,084 workers.

Employers hired a total 1.881 million people, but fired 1.769 million in March, the data showed.

In the 12 months to March a total 1.761 million net payroll jobs were created compared with 1.724 million in the year through February, the ministry added.