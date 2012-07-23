* Economy adds 120,440 jobs in June, worst result since 2009
* Weak industrial activity hits jobs creation in Brazil
BRASILIA, July 23 Brazil's economy added a net
120,440 payroll jobs in June, the labor ministry
said on Monday, fewer than the number of jobs added the previous
month and in June 2011, as a slowdown in the local and global
economy begins to weigh on the labor market.
Brazil was expected to add 151,000 jobs in June, according
to a Reuters poll.
Job creation has fallen in the last two months as a
lackluster manufacturing sector leads factories to hire fewer
workers.
June's result was the worst for the month since 2009, when
the country was still struggling with the fallout of the global
financial crisis. The economy added 139,679 jobs in May and
215,393 jobs in June of 2011.
Brazil's robust job market has prevented the economy from
falling into recession as a weakening industrial sector drags on
growth. A buoyant services sector has been the main generator of
new jobs so far this year.
Industries continued to add fewer jobs to the economy in
June, underscoring the challenges of a sector that has struggled
with a strong local currency, intense competition from abroad
and high production costs.
In contrast, job creation in the services sector rose 0.19
percent in June, adding 30,141 jobs to the economy.
Services are generating new jobs in a wide range of
businesses ranging from food catering to hotels and hospitals.
In an example of the strength of the services sector here,
the franchise managing McDonald's Corp restaurants in Brazil is
offering 340 job posts in Sao Paulo, the country's largest city.