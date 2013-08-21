SAO PAULO Aug 21 Jobs growth in Brazil slowed much more than expected in July to the slowest pace for the month since 2003, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting weaker business confidence has started to take a toll on employment,

Brazil added a net 41,463 payroll jobs in July, the labor ministry said, less than half the 100,000 jobs expected, according to the median forecast in a survey of analysts done by Reuters.

Brazil's economy added 124,000 payroll jobs in June.