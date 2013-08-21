UPDATE 3-China anti-graft body investigating chief insurance regulator
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator investigated to date
SAO PAULO Aug 21 Jobs growth in Brazil slowed much more than expected in July to the slowest pace for the month since 2003, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting weaker business confidence has started to take a toll on employment,
Brazil added a net 41,463 payroll jobs in July, the labor ministry said, less than half the 100,000 jobs expected, according to the median forecast in a survey of analysts done by Reuters.
Brazil's economy added 124,000 payroll jobs in June.
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator investigated to date
NEW DELHI, April 9 A consortium of investors led by Indian private equity fund True North has agreed to acquire Religare Enterprises Ltd's health insurance business in the country, the groups said in a joint statement on Sunday.