SAO PAULO Nov 1 Brazil runs no risk of having
its sovereign debt ratings revised down or downgraded over the
next 18 months, Paulo Leme, chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
in Brazil, said on Friday, citing what he sees as solid
economic indicators despite inflation and exchange rate
volatility.
Even after Moody's Investors Service and Standard and Poor's
took recent actions in their outlook on Brazil's
investment-grade ratings, "a revision seems unlikely," Leme said
at an event sponsored by Brazil's investment banking and mutual
funds association Anbima.