BRASILIA, March 25 Bank lending in Brazil expanded by 0.5 percent in February, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the benchmark gauge for delinquencies in the nation's banking system, was 4.4 percent of outstanding loans in February.