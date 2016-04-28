BRIEF-Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances
* Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017
BRASILIA, April 28 Commercial banks in Brazil reduced lending in March for a third straight month as the once-booming economy sinks deeper into recession, according to central bank data released on Thursday.
Disbursements dropped 0.7 percent in March from February, a steeper fall than the 0.5 percent decrease in the prior month. The 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for loan delinquencies, rose to the equivalent of 5.6 percent of outstanding loans. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
VIENNA, May 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's first-quarter net profit rose more than expected as its operating income increased and write-downs shrank, it said, citing improving economic conditions in many of its markets.