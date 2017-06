BRASILIA May 25 Bank lending in Brazil slipped 0.2 percent in April from March as corporate credit declined, according to central bank data released on Thursday.

Outstanding bank loans fell to 3.072 trillion reais ($937.81 billion). Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark for delinquencies, remained unchanged at 5.7 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans, the central bank said.

($1 = 3.2757 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)