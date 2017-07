BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Loan defaults in Brazil fell in June to the lowest in four months, the central bank said on Thursday in a report showing a 0.4 percent increase in outstanding loans from the prior month.

Defaults for 90 days or more, a benchmark gauge for loan delinquencies, dropped to 5.6 percent of non-earmarked, outstanding credit last month, compared with 5.9 percent in May, the central bank said in a report. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione)