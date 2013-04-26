European shares post weekly loss as banks weigh, SCA gains on bid report
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, April 26 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system posted growth of 1.8 percent in March from the prior month, the central bank said on Friday.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, an industry benchmark for loan delinquencies, fell to 5.5 percent of outstanding loans last month, compared with a revised 5.6 percent in February, the bank said.
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)
April 13 Chiltern International Ltd, a privately held British drug research contractor, has hired investment bank Jefferies LLC to explore a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.