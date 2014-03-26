BRASILIA, March 26 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 0.6 percent in February from the prior month, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, reached 4.8 percent in February, the report said. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)