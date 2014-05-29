BRASILIA May 29 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 0.6 percent in April from March, the central bank said in a report on Thursday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, stood at 4.8 percent in April, the report said. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)