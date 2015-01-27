BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Jan 27 Commercial banks in Brazil grew their loan books at the slowest pace in at least seven years in 2014, as weak economic activity weighed down demand for new credit.

Outstanding loans in Brazil ended last year at 3.022 trillion reais ($1.17 trillion reais), up 11.3 percent from 2013, the central bank said in a report. In December alone, bank lending rose 2 percent.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more was at 4.8 percent of outstanding loans, the central bank said. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)