BRASILIA Aug 26 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 0.2 percent in July from the previous month, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, ended last month at 4.9 percent of outstanding loans, up from 4.8 percent in June, the report said. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)