REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
BRASILIA Aug 26 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 0.2 percent in July from the previous month, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, ended last month at 4.9 percent of outstanding loans, up from 4.8 percent in June, the report said. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.