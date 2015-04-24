BRASILIA, April 24 Growth in outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 1.2 percent in March from the previous month, the central bank said in a report on Friday.

The 90-day default ratio, the most widely followed gauge of loan delinquencies, came to 4.4 percent last month, unchanged from February, the bank said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)