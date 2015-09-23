(Repeats item to attach to alerts with no change to text)

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Bank loans delinquent for at least 90 days in Brazil remained in August at their highest in almost two years, the central bank said on Wednesday, as a widespread downturn and rising borrowing costs kept companies and consumers from staying current on their debt.

The so-called 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 4.8 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, according to a report. The ratio remained unchanged from July, when it had risen to the highest since December 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

